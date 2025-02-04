Swedish premier says deadly school shooting worst in country’s history

The Swedish premier called a deadly school shooting that killed at least 10 victims Tuesday the worst in the country's history.

"Today we have seen brutal deadly violence against completely innocent people. This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history," Ulf Kristersson said at a news conference. "It is difficult to comprehend the magnitude of what happened today. … What simply cannot happen has happened."

Kristersson asked the nation to facilitate the work of police on the shooting.

Swedish police said "around 10" people have been killed in a shooting at the Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, a city 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

Police noted that authorities believe the perpetrator is among the dead and that officials do not expect further attacks.

They added that the perpetrator acted alone, but the motive for the attack is not yet clear.











