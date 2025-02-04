Rattled by tremors, thousands flee Greek island of Santorini

Thousands are fleeing the Greek island of Santorini in the southern Aegean Sea, rattled by continued intense seismic activity, according to local media.

While many people anxious over the tremors left the island by ferry or plane, those who stayed are on alert, said public broadcaster ERT.

Citing the local travel agency at the island's port, it claimed that up to 6,000 people, including residents and tourists, have fled the island-one of Greece's top tourist draws-since the shaking began last week.

The broadcaster added that over 500 tremors, the biggest at almost 5 on the Richter scale, have taken place since midday Monday.

Efthymios Lekkas, a leading geologist, told the broadcaster: "The positive thing would be for an earthquake of magnitude 5 to 5.5 to occur, which would not cause us any problems or damage, so that the gradual easing of the phenomenon could begin."

Athanasios Ganas, research director of the Geodynamic Institute, also said: "The cluster scenario is strengthening, meaning we will not have a larger earthquake, meaning that the unfavorable scenario is slowly moving to second priority in terms of probability."