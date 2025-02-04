EX-NATO CHIEF JENS STOLTENBERG TO BECOME NORWAYS FINANCE MINISTER

NATO's former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to serve as Norway's finance minister, the government announced Tuesday.

Stoltenberg, whose term as NATO chief ended in October 2024 after a decade leading the alliance, said he is "deeply honored" to take on the role.

"Having carefully considered the current challenges we face, I have decided to accept Prime Minister (Jonas Gahr) Støre's request to serve as his Minister of Finance," he said in an official government statement.

The surprise appointment comes as part of a Cabinet reshuffle in Norway's government.

Last week, the country's ruling coalition collapsed after the eurosceptic Center Party split from the governing coalition over a dispute about EU energy directives.

This marks the first time in 25 years that the center-left Labour Party is governing alone.

Parliamentary elections in Norway are scheduled for Sept. 8.

- PIVOT FROM MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE

Stoltenberg was previously set to become chair of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), a forum for debating international security, which begins next week.

In a statement, the MSC said Stoltenberg was asked to serve as Norway's finance minister and will return to his role as MSC chair when he leaves public service.

Last October, the MSC announced Stoltenberg as its next chairman.

From Feb. 14-16, the conference will host around 60 heads of state and government and around 150 ministers from around the world.

MSC's two current vice-chairs, Benedikt Franke and Rainer Rudolph, will lead the organization in the interim period until Stoltenberg returns.









