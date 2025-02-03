Boy, 15, dies after being stabbed at school in UK

A 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed at a school in South Yorkshire, England, on Monday, police said.
At 12.17 pm, police officers received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
Following the stabbing, a 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, the police said.
Later, Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said in a news conference that the teenager died following the stabbing.
Butterfield said that another 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of murder.