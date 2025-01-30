Japanese Premier Ishiba likely to meet US President Trump on Feb. 7

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a visit to the US for his first in-person summit with President Donald Trump on Feb. 7, Kyodo News quoted sources as saying on Thursday.

During his planned meeting with Trump, the Japanese premier is expected to emphasize the need to strengthen the bilateral alliance and enhance cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The development comes a day after Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, accused South Korea and Japan of having "taken advantage of" America's "good nature," stressing the need to work together with the allies to bring their production to the US.

Tokyo had twice explored the possibility of Ishiba meeting with Trump before his inauguration, first in November and then in January.

Ishiba recently said he was seeking "the earliest possible timing" for a summit with Trump, who returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

The Japanese premier, who took office in October 2024, may raise the issue of a takeover of the United States Steel Corp. by its Japanese competitor Nippon Steel Corp. Former President Joe Biden had blocked the takeover, a decision that remains a point of contention in bilateral ties.





