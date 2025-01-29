Storm Herminia triggers severe flooding in France, Italy

This aerial picture taken on January 28, 2025 shows a damaged house surrounded by water after the passage of storm Herminia in Guipry-Messac, on January 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Storm Herminia has unleashed heavy rains and strong winds across Italy and France, leading to flash floods, landslides, and widespread disruptions.

French authorities issued red weather alerts for three provinces late Tuesday, while Italian emergency services have been responding to damage in multiple regions.

The French city of Rennes has seen severe flash floods, forcing residents to evacuate.

The storm has brought torrential rain and high winds to western France, with Ille-et-Vilaine, Morbihan, and Loire-Atlantique placed under red alert due to rising floodwaters.

Meteo France reported that strong winds reaching up to 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) hit coastal areas, and rivers such as the Vilaine and Seiche have already overflowed.

Other regions, including Charente-Maritime, Cotes-d'Armor, and Gironde, remain under orange alerts for heavy rain, wind, and potential storm surges.

Adding to the crisis, a new Atlantic depression, named Ivo, is moving toward the region, worsening conditions. Meteorologists predict continued heavy rainfall through midweek before an expected improvement by the weekend.

France's meteorological service predicts a decrease in rainfall and wind intensity as an anticyclone from the Azores moves in.

ITALY STRUGGLES WITH FLOODS, LANDSLIDES, SNOW



In Italy, the regions of Tuscany and Liguria have been particularly affected by Herminia's impact.

Streets and underpasses in Florence were submerged due to flash flooding, while a wall collapse in Genoa prompted emergency searches to ensure no one was trapped underneath, La Repubblica reported.

A landslide blocked the road between Busalla and Mignanego, while the Italian fire service reported that multiple vehicles were damaged. Emergency shelters have been arranged in Genoa for vulnerable residents affected by the storm.

Further north, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, authorities reported flooding in Carnia, with houses inundated and trees uprooted. A house roof was torn off in Amaro, and several roads, including SR-PN 22, were closed due to landslides.

Heavy snow has also been recorded in the Alpine regions, particularly along the Brenner Highway.

The Civil Protection Agency in Italy continues to monitor river levels, with the Sieve River in Tuscany reaching its second alert level. Authorities warn of further potential flooding in western and northern Italy as heavy rainfall persists.

In Bologna, public parks remain closed as officials assess tree stability following powerful winds. Some schools have been temporarily shut due to structural damage, and officials urge caution near affected areas.

Authorities are urging residents to stay informed about weather and road conditions, warning of dangerous travel conditions caused by strong winds, heavy rain, and snow.