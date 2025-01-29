Russia says question of maintaining its military bases in Syria requires further consultations

Russia said late Tuesday that the question of preserving its military bases in Syria is a subject that requires further consultations as a delegation from Moscow held talks with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa, in the capital Damascus.

"So far, nothing has changed. This issue requires additional negotiations. We agreed to continue more in-depth consultations on each area of our cooperation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists.

Noting that the delegation held "constructive" talks with the new administration which lasted more than three hours, Bogdanov said the Russian side reaffirmed its "unwavering support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria."

He said the Russian side underscored the need to resolve issues in Syria through an "inclusive political dialogue."

Bogdanov added that Russia would be glad to see Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani visit Moscow.

Earlier, Russian media outlets reported that a Russian delegation led by Bogdanov and Presidential Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev arrived in Damascus, marking the first visit by Russian officials to the country since the ouster of Bashar Assad's regime last December.

The visit came just days after the European Union linked the lifting of sanctions on Syria to the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from its territory, urging Syrian authorities to require Russia to vacate its military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus.





