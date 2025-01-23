Red weather alert issued across parts of UK ahead of powerful Storm Eowyn

A cyclist is seen on a road during heavy fog ahead of the arrival of Storm Eowyn, in Kildare, Ireland, January 21, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

A rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK ahead of very strong winds expected to cause "very dangerous conditions and significant disruption" on Friday.

The red warning for wind that posing a "danger to life," has been issued by the UK's weather agency for northern Ireland and parts of Scotland while an amber warning is already in place on Thursday for parts of Scotland and the north of England.

Parts of northern England and Scotland are expected to face gusts of up to 80-90mph (129-145kmh).

Coastal areas across much of Wales, southern and southwestern England are covered by a yellow warning for strong wind between 7am and 6pm GMT on Thursday, according to the weather agency.

Other parts of the country is also braced for winds, rain and snow, with the whole Britain covered by at least one yellow warning on Friday, as Storm Eowyn moves across the UK.

The Met Office warned of possible flying debris resulting in danger to life, very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads, power cuts, damage to buildings and travel disruption.

It advised commuters to keep themselves and others safe by avoiding travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions.

"It is not safe to drive in these conditions," added the Met Office.

The Irish weather authority also issued a red warning Friday's "extreme" winds due to what Simon Harris, Irish taoiseach (prime minister) termed "Dangerous, Destructive & Damaging" Storm Eowyn.

"We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide RED. The risk to life is extreme and real. You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea," Harris warned on X.

Schools will close across the country and employers have been told to allow remote work on Friday, The Irish Times reported.