ITALYS FOREIGN MINISTER OPTIMISTIC ABOUT GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Italy's foreign minister expressed optimism Tuesday about an imminent cease-fire in Gaza, viewing it as a potential catalyst for broader peace efforts across the Middle East.

Antonio Tajani emphasized the importance of the current cease-fire agreement, which includes provisions for the release of hostages held in Gaza, following a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Rome, according to Italian media.

Tajani highlighted the deal's significance as a first step toward a broader diplomatic resolution in the region.

Earlier, the Palestinian group Hamas said a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement is in "its final stages."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Tuesday that the Gaza cease-fire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is "imminent."

Palestinian sources earlier said that a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal is "nearly ready" and could be signed by Friday.

Israeli media also reported substantial advancements in the talks, which have been ongoing for weeks despite persistent challenges.

The sources said the implementation will occur in three stages over 40 to 42 days, with further negotiations planned for the subsequent phases.

During the first stage, Israeli forces will maintain control of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza and the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. After one week, Hamas is expected to provide lists of Israeli prisoners, followed by Israel allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

The current progress follows more than a year of delays, during which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently claimed progress toward an agreement while escalating military operations and displacement efforts in Gaza.

The breakthrough reportedly came after intense pressure from Steve Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, during a "tense meeting" with Netanyahu on Saturday, according to the Times of Israel daily.

Israel currently holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while it is estimated that 98 Israelis are detained in Gaza. Hamas said that many Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The prisoner swap and cease-fire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, have been interrupted several times due to new conditions imposed by Netanyahu.

The Israeli opposition and families of captives accuse him of obstructing efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Israel has continued its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.