71% of Britons hold negative view of Elon Musk: Poll

Billionaire Elon Musk's reputation in the UK has worsened following controversial remarks about child abuse cases in the 2010s, according to a YouGov/Times of London survey released on Monday.

The poll shows 71% of Britons now hold an unfavorable view of Musk, a seven-point jump since November. Those with a "very" unfavorable opinion have risen sharply to 55%, up 14 points.

Positive views remain low, with only 20% expressing a favorable opinion, little changed from November's 18%.

REFORM UK SUPPORTERS DIVIDED



Musk retains notable support among right-wing Reform UK voters, with 51% viewing him favorably. However, negative opinions in this group have grown from 24% in November to 41% in January.

This shift follows Musk's criticism of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who he called "unfit to lead."

MUSK'S TRUST RATINGS PLUMMET



Musk's comments on grooming gangs from the 2010s have drawn widespread criticism. The poll said 69% of Britons do not trust him on the issue, with 57% expressing no trust at all. Only 15% trust Musk, and just 5% say they trust him "a lot."

The billionaire's inflammatory remarks, including accusations that the British government covered up grooming gang crimes and calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's dismissal, have sparked condemnation.

Musk's inflammatory comments, including anti-migrant and Islamophobic rhetoric, and avowed support for far-right figures in the UK and across Europe, have drawn widespread condemnation, fueling debate over foreign influence, free speech, and the role of social media in modern politics.