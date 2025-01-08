Ukraine claims Russian oil depot in Saratov region caught fire in drone attack

Ukraine claimed on Wednesday it struck an oil depot in Russia's Saratov region, as local authorities reported overnight drone attacks by Kyiv across multiple regions of the country.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a statement that its forces struck an oil depot in Engels, located about 470 kilometers (292 miles) from the Ukrainian border, resulting in numerous explosions and a large-scale fire.

The statement further claimed that the facility supplied fuel to a military airfield that housed Russia's "strategic aviation" and that the strike on the depot caused "serious logistical problems" for Moscow, limiting its ability to conduct airstrikes against Ukrainian cities.

Russian authorities made no mention of the fire at the oil depot in their statements.

However, Kyiv's accusations come as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 32 Ukrainian drones overnight across seven regions and the Sea of Azov, including 11 over the Saratov region.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region, but debris from the downed drones caused a fire at an industrial facility in Engels.

Firefighting crews and emergency services are working on the scene, Busargin said, adding that the Ukrainian attack also targeted the city of Saratov, located on the right bank of the Volga River, opposite Engels.

"According to preliminary information, no one was hurt," he added.



