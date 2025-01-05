Severe weather causes widespread disruption across UK, power outages hit thousands

A snow cleaner, clears the streets of Marsden, northern England, as heavy snow across parts of England are set to cause disruption. (AFP Photo)

Severe weather conditions continue to wreak havoc across the UK on Sunday, leaving thousands of homes without power, causing significant travel disruptions, and prompting heavy snow warnings for large parts of England and Wales.

Despite the chaos, the highly anticipated Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been given a green light following two safety meetings.

Heavy snowfall overnight led to the temporary closure of runways at Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds airports, resulting in widespread flight delays and diversions.

While the runways have since reopened, airlines are advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Transport links to and from the airports remain heavily impacted, with reports of icy roads and severe traffic congestion adding to the travel challenges.

POWER OUTAGES HIT THOUSANDS



The National Grid has reported extensive power outages, affecting thousands of homes in Wales, the Midlands, and northern England.

Engineers are working to restore electricity, but freezing temperatures and hazardous conditions are slowing repair efforts. The outages have left many residents struggling to stay warm as the cold snap persists.

The Met Office has issued new severe weather warnings, forecasting further snowfall throughout the day.

Drivers have been urged to exercise extreme caution as icy roads and poor visibility have already contributed to multiple collisions on the M5 and other major routes.

Police are responding to several incidents caused by the treacherous conditions.

Amid the disruption, football fans received some relief as officials confirmed that the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will go ahead as planned.