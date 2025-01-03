Greece to bolster rocket artillery capabilities with Israeli-made PULS systems: Report

Greece is set to strengthen its rocket artillery capabilities with the planned purchase of Israeli-made PULS multiple rocket launcher systems, local media reported Thursday.

Enhancing its missile artillery capabilities has been identified as a key priority for the Greek Armed Forces in 2025, with the political and military leadership expected to present the program for parliamentary approval by the end of the first quarter, according to the Kathimerini daily.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said the selection process is nearing completion, with authorities favoring the Israeli PULS system.

Recent talks between Athens and Tel Aviv have focused on the procurement of 40 systems which would be deployed in the northeastern region of Evros and near the border with Türkiye as well as on several islands, the report added.

Athens is also considering the purchase of various types of ammunition for the systems, including Predator Hawk tactical ballistic missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and SkyStriker loitering munitions.

Greece has already placed orders for SPICE guidance kits for aircraft bombs and NLOS anti-tank missiles. It also plans to acquire air defense systems from Israel to counter aircraft, missiles and drones, with the total cost estimated at over $2 billion.