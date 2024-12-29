More than €615,000 donated after Christmas market attack

People have donated more than €615,000 ($641,000) for the victims and relatives of the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, the city administration has said.



More than 5,600 donations had been made to the cause so far, it added.



On December 20, a man - a doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who came to Germany in 2006 - drove a large BMW car through crowds at the Christmas market, killing five people and injuring as many as 235.



Magdeburg's Mayor Simone Borris said people's willingness to donate was impressive.



"My thoughts are also with the five fatalities, the bereaved and the many injured, as well as the countless relief and emergency services," she said in a statement.



"All donations prove that our city is sticking together. This gives us strength and confidence for the future."













