On Christmas, Pope Francis calls for end to war in Ukraine

Pope Francis waves on the day he delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2024. (REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Christmas called for an end to the war in Ukraine, according to press reports.

The pope addressed the crowd from Saint Peter's Basilica on Christmas, the birthday of the Christian messiah, to deliver his greetings, Vatican News reported Wednesday.

He prayed that weapons are silenced in war-torn Ukraine, and called for strength and openness to negotiation and dialogue to find a just and lasting peace to the issue.

The 88-year-old pontiff also prayed for an end to the conflict in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, and voiced hope for a "cease-fire," and "aid" to people suffering from hunger and war.