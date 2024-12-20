'Unacceptable': Portugal says Russian strikes hit its embassy in Kyiv

Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv damaged the Portuguese Embassy, Portugal's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Portuguese government vehemently condemns the attacks in Kyiv this morning, which caused material damage to several diplomatic missions, including the Portuguese Embassy," the ministry posted on X.

Portugal added that it has summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian Embassy in Lisbon to lodge a formal protest.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that any attack should target or have an impact on diplomatic premises," the ministry wrote.

On Friday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that at least one person was killed and nine were injured in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, separately said on Telegram, that Russia "probably used ballistic missiles."

He added that falling debris from the missiles was recorded in five districts, and at least two office buildings in the Holosiivskyi district sustained damage, with the roof of one having caught fire.

The historic St. Nicholas Church was also damaged in the strikes, according to the church's Facebook post, with some windows and stained glass shattered.

Located in central Kyiv, the church is less than 300 meters (985 feet) away from the Portuguese Embassy.





