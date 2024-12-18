Google Street View catches man loading ‘dead body’ into car in Spain

Spanish police on Wednesday confirmed that Google Street View pictures captured a man allegedly loading a "dead body" into the trunk of a car.

Google uploaded the image in October 2024, but it can still be viewed when taking a digital tour around the village of Tajueco, Castile, and Leon, which has a population of around 50.

Another frame that aided police shows a person dressed in similar clothing pushing what appears to be a wheelbarrow with a large white "package" in the distance.

In a press conference on Wednesday, police inspector Oscar Garcia said that the photos provided important pieces of evidence in a murder case.

According to police, the case dates back to November 2023, when a 33-year-old Cuban man was reported missing by his cousin.

Police began finding more clues and eventually arrested a man and a woman.

The woman is reportedly the missing man's former partner.

The other detainee, who police suspect is the same man seen in the Google photo, is reportedly her new partner.

After the couple was arrested, police said they conducted raids and gathered additional evidence that led them to the location of a body.

On Dec. 11, police discovered chopped-up human remains in the cemetery of a nearby town. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and parts were missing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine exactly what happened and locate the rest of the victim's body.