Head of Russian nuclear protection forces killed in Moscow explosion

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Defense Troops, and his assistant were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Tuesday, state news agency TASS reported.

The blast was caused by an explosive device planted in an electric scooter, said Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee.

"An explosive device planted in a scooter went off near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow," she was quoted as saying.

The committee has launched a criminal probe into the attack, the spokeswoman added.