Macron says government can survive no-confidence votes

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence Tuesday that his government, led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, could survive imminent no-confidence motions.

During a press briefing on his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Macron spoke about a vote on a no-confidence motion that will take place Wednesday.

He expressed skepticism about the far-right National Rally (RN) party supporting the no-confidence motion submitted by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP).

"I do not sincerely believe that National Rally's parliamentarians would vote for a motion that insults them and their voters," he said.

Barnier, who assumed office three months ago, also appeared optimistic.

Speaking on French television, he indicated the government might still survive the Wednesday parliamentary vote.

Barnier criticized RN's approach, suggesting their voters desire political stability while calling on lawmakers to act "responsibly."

He rejected any budget negotiations or political blackmail, particularly referring to RN member Marine Le Pen's 2025 budget demands as "somewhat excessive."

The political landscape remains tense in France, with two simultaneous no-confidence motions. The NFP alliance submitted a motion with 185 representatives. The RN and its allies presented a counter-motion after Barnier invoked Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass the controversial social security budget bill.

To topple the government, 289 out of 577 parliamentary seats must support the motion.

The potential collapse of the minority centrist government hinges on whether far-right and left-wing groups will simultaneously support the no-confidence motions.







