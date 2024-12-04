Italy arrests 12 members of Neo-Nazi group

Twelve members of a Neo-Nazi group that is accused of forming a criminal organization with terrorist intent were arrested Wednesday in Italy, according to media reports.

Police conducted a nationwide operation targeting the Werwolf Division group, which advocates white supremacy.

The suspects were taken into custody and searches were carried out at the homes of 13 people based on a request from the Bologna Public Prosecutor's Office and a court order.

Police seized numerous items, including flags, banners and knives bearing Nazi symbols.

The suspects are under investigation for charges including forming a criminal organization with terrorist intent, promoting propaganda, inciting racial, ethnic and religious discrimination, incitement to commit crimes and illegal possession of weapons.