Georgia faces pro-European protests because of EU accession delay

Protests in Georgia entered a third day Saturday following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028.

Demonstrators, critical of the delay, gathered in Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi to demand immediate negotiations with the bloc.

Thousands assembled in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, chanting anti-government slogans, while some gathered outside Georgia's state television, First Channel, to voice concerns live.

The Georgian Security Service reported attempts by groups to provoke violence during the protests, alleging that some opposition leaders and civil society groups were seeking to seize power by force.

Kobakhidze's Nov. 28 announcement cited interference from European politicians and the misuse of EU funds as reasons for postponing negotiations.

The European Parliament previously called for new parliamentary elections, fueling protests.