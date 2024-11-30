'Wake up Europe!': Georgian president criticizes police response amid EU protests

Thousands of Georgian protesters gathered outside the parliament building to oppose the government’s decision to delay European Union (EU) accession negotiations until 2028 in Tbilisi, Georgia on November 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mass protests in Tbilisi have escalated as demonstrators rallied against Georgia's decision to postpone EU accession talks until 2028.

President Salome Zurabishvili criticized on Saturday the government's handling of the protests, condemning the police intervention and invoking European ideals.

"It is Europe and the European ideal that these Russian proxies are deliberately and savagely crushing on the Tbilisi streets. Wake up Europe!" Zurabishvili declared on her X account, emphasizing the Georgian people's commitment to EU integration.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the suspension, arguing that it did not signal an end to the country's EU ambitions.

He accused protesters of resorting to violence, saying: "Serious damage was caused by the use of Molotov cocktails, stones, and other heavy objects against the police. Over 50 officers were injured, and 20 required surgery."

Kobakhidze also called on police to exercise restraint, adding: "I urge the police to exercise maximum patience and refrain from excessive force. A few unfortunate incidents occurred yesterday, and such incidents should not happen again in the future."

CLASHES LEAVE DOZENS INJURED



Overnight clashes between protesters and police resulted in 107 arrests, with several journalists and demonstrators injured.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrators threw fireworks and objects.

Protesters also set objects on fire during the confrontation.

Georgia's EU accession bid, initiated in 2022, faced delays after the controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law sparked debates.

Kobakhidze accused European politicians of interference, saying: "Considering all this, we have decided not to bring the issue of initiating negotiations with the EU to the agenda until the end of 2028."

The protests highlight growing tensions as Georgian citizens continue to advocate for closer ties with the EU.





















