Germany plans national shelter network amid rising global tensions

Germany is preparing a national shelter plan to address the potential threat of a Third World War , driven by escalating international tensions. The initiative aims to create a network of shelters to protect citizens from increasing global risks and conflicts.

TRIGGERED BY RUSSIAN THREATS

The plan follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's military threats against the West, prompting Germany to take preemptive measures. According to the German newspaper Bild, the decision was influenced by warnings from opposition parties and the Federal Civil Protection Agency (BBK) regarding the need for ready-to-use shelters in case of an attack or war.

MOBILE APP FOR NEAREST SHELTERS

A mobile application is being developed to inform citizens about the distance to their nearest shelter. Additionally, the government plans to encourage citizens to create shelters in their garages and basements.

PUBLIC SPACES AS SHELTERS

Bild reports that public buildings, including metro stations, are under evaluation to be converted into shelters. Authorities are currently assessing which public spaces could be utilized in emergencies.

The initiative reflects growing concerns over international security and Germany's readiness to protect its citizens in a worst-case scenario.