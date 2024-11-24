Ukraine claims it downed 50 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukraine claimed on Sunday that its air defenses downed 50 Russian drones launched over the country in an overnight attack.

A statement by the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that a total of 73 drones were launched from Russia's Oryol and Bryansk regions overnight.

The statement said that the drones were intercepted over the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as well as the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr regions.

It further said that it lost track of 19 of the drones, while four others still remain in the air.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that the air alert sounded over the capital last night lasted for more than three hours.

Popkoclaimed that more than a dozen drones threatening the city were shot down over the capital, adding that no damages or casualties were reported thus far.

Local authorities in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr regions did not report any casualties or damages.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.



