British Queen Camilla suffers from chest infection, withdraws from public engagements

Britain's Queen Camilla waves from the car as she leaves the Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust in Bath, western England, on September 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

British Queen Camilla has withdrawn from public engagements after becoming unwell with a chest infection, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

Camilla, 77, is "currently unwell with a chest infection," for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest, a spokesperson for the Palace said in a statement.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal," it added.

King Charles III's wife apologizes to anyone who has been inconvenienced or disappointed, said the statement.

No further details on her illness or treatment have been revealed.