German government, opposition reach agreement on antisemitism resolution

Ruling coalition parties -- the Social Democratic Party, Greens and Free Democratic Party -- along with the main opposition Christian Union parties, have reached an agreement in Germany on a resolution to combat antisemitism.

The groups emphasized in a statement Germany's unique responsibility to protect Jewish life because of the Holocaust.

They announced an agreement on a resolution titled, "Never Again Is Now: Protecting, Preserving, and Strengthening Jewish Life in Germany," in response to the Holocaust and the recent wave of antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, 2023.

The statement said there needs to be a clear signal against antisemitism from the "factions of the democratic center."

German media reports said the resolution condemns all forms of antisemitism and urges the government and local authorities to take concrete measures to combat hatred against Jewish communities.

In art and culture, the resolution underscores that antisemitism has no place, urging that organizations or projects spreading antisemitism, questioning Israel's right to exist, calling for a boycott of Israel or actively supporting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement should not receive funding.

It also proposes adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

The federal government is urged to support states in enforcing disciplinary actions, such as suspension or expulsion from schools and universities, for students who commit antisemitic offenses.

The resolution also calls for a review of university regulations to support this effort.

Additionally, it urged examining and potentially banning organizations and associations beyond Hamas that are associated with antisemitism.

It seeks to close legal loopholes related to antisemitism in criminal, immigration, asylum and citizenship laws.

Affirming Israel's right to self-defense under international law against attacks that violate international law, the resolution calls on the government to actively uphold Israel's existence and legitimate security interests as a core principle of Germany's foreign and security policy.

It also urges intensified efforts toward a negotiated two-state solution.

The resolution, which is expected to be discussed and voted on in parliament next week, does not carry legally binding power but is anticipated to have political influence.