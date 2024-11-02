Türkiye boosts cybersecurity efforts with R&D focus and industry collaboration

According to information compiled from the 2025 Presidential Annual Program, as of August, 59% of the 10,888 firms located in technology development zones in Türkiye and 18% of the 1,323 R&D centers operate in the field of information and communication technologies.

To ensure the development and integration of the cybersecurity sector, the Presidential Defense Industry Presidency is collaborating with TÜBİTAK Cybersecurity Institute to create a comprehensive sector ecosystem, which also aims to include universities in these efforts.

These initiatives aim to develop and support individual R&D activities and initiatives in cybersecurity in a collaborative and integrated manner.

In the cluster, 255 firms are active As of September, within the framework of the Türkiye Cybersecurity Cluster, coordinated by the Presidential Digital Transformation Office and the Defense Industry Presidency, 255 firms are operating with 401 products and 649 services.

Türkiye's organizational structure and efforts in the field of cybersecurity are also being closely monitored internationally.

According to the UN ITU Global Cybersecurity Index, Türkiye was ranked among the "Level One Benchmark Countries" in the evaluation process involving 194 countries. This year, the ITU shifted from a ranking structure to a leveling structure.

Countries are assessed and categorized based on legal regulations, technical infrastructure, organizational structure, capacity development, and inter-institutional cooperation.

Türkiye scored a perfect 20 points in all areas, placing it at the highest level among "benchmark countries."

"Türkiye has established a strong organizational structure" Mustafa Afyonluoğlu, Senior Specialist in Cybersecurity, e-Governance, and e-State, stated that with 2,304 Cyber Incident Response Centers (SOMEs) and 14 sectoral SOMEs, Türkiye has achieved a very strong organizational structure in cybersecurity.

He emphasized that the "2024-2028 National Cybersecurity Strategy and Action Plan," prepared for the fourth time this year, will ensure that cybersecurity objectives are addressed comprehensively across the country. "Given the importance of cybersecurity in critical infrastructures, it would be more beneficial to establish an independent law rather than relying on relevant provisions in the Electronic Communications Law, which will provide a stronger legal framework for this area," he added.