Spain urges EU states to stop arms exports to Israel

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has renewed his call for the EU member states that do not recognize Palestine to halt arms exports to Israel.

Speaking at a news conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Sanchez emphasized the need for "consistency in the Middle East and respect for international law." He urged the countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to stop supplying arms to Israel to ensure consistency in their policies.

Sanchez reminded that Spain suspended arms exports to Israel on Oct. 7 of last year and encouraged other nations to follow suit in order to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the escalating violence in the region.

In addition, Sanchez mentioned that Spain and Ireland have reiterated their call for a review of the EU's trade agreement with Israel.

He also responded to Netanyahu's criticism of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, stating that UNIFIL forces will remain in the area.

UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel, establishing a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line—the Lebanon-Israel border—and the Litani River, with only Lebanese forces and UNIFIL authorized to operate there.

Israel has repeatedly targeted UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon in recent days, drawing global condemnation and concerns about broader military intentions. The strikes coincide with Israeli airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.

Since late September, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed over 1,500 people, injured more than 4,500, and displaced at least 1.34 million, according to official reports.

The overall death toll from Israeli actions since last October now exceeds 13,000, based on figures from Lebanese authorities.









