1st group of migrants from Italy arrives in Albania under new relocation scheme

The first group of migrants relocated from Italy arrived in Albania on Wednesday, transported by an Italian Navy ship to the port of Shengjin, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The group, consisting of 16 migrants rescued at sea in recent days, includes 10 Bangladeshis and six Egyptians. Upon arrival, they were taken to Italian-managed facilities in Albania, where they will first undergo health checks before being transferred to a reception camp for processing their asylum claims.

The relocation is part of a recent initiative by Italy's Interior Ministry to handle migrant arrivals outside its own borders. Last week, two migrant reception centers in Shengjin and Gjiader became operational in preparation for incoming groups.

The plan has sparked backlash from human rights organizations. In January, Amnesty International and other advocacy groups condemned the Italy-Albania deal, calling it "unworkable, harmful, and unlawful" and urging lawmakers to reject it.

The Italian scheme has drawn comparisons to the UK's controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, which has faced legal challenges and widespread criticism.