Zelensky wants to expand arms production in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that, with the help of Western investment, he wants to significantly expand arms production in his country, which has been at war with Russia for over two years.



"Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, more shells, and military equipment than our country's financial capabilities allow," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.



The West could provide the money, he said, especially since many partners are currently unable to adequately help Ukraine due to a lack of their own weapons.



"Also, some partners have special technologies that can be used in Ukraine right now," Zelensky said.



The Ukrainian leader thanked all those who had already invested in his country's defence sector – particularly in the production of drones.



Zelensky also said that during his visit to Paris earlier in the week, a new Ukrainian-French model of cooperation was discussed, adding that this would now be "elaborated at the level of the Defense Ministries."



Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he wants to make Ukraine one of the world's largest arms producers.



Ukraine has been battling against a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. Ukraine has heavily relied on weapons supplied by Western supporters, but hopes to dramatically increase the production of defence equipment in the country.



According to military sources, the country urgently needs new weapons and ammunition.