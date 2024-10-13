RUSSIA LAUNCHES 68 DRONES, FOUR MISSILES AT UKRAINE, UKRAINES AIR FORCE SAYS

 Contact Us
Russia launches 68 drones, four missiles at Ukraine, Ukraine's air force says

Russia targeted Ukraine with 68 drones and four missiles overnight, striking regions including Poltava and Odesa. Ukraine's air defense reported destroying 31 drones, while 36 were likely intercepted through electronic warfare, with one drone still in the air.

Published October 13,2024
Russia launched 68 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles struck Poltava and Odesa regions and two Kh-59 guided air missiles targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the air forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 31 of the drones, while 36 were unaccounted for, most likely intercepted by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said. The remaining drone was still in the air, it said.