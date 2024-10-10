Storm Kirk kills 1 in France, leaves 2 in critical condition

The Storm Kirk that swept across France on Thursday killed one in the southern part of the country, according to media reports.

France remains alert, particularly in the north-central department of Seine-et-Marne, according to the weather authority Meteo France.

The storm overturned boats in the town of Sete in the Mediterranean part of the country. An amateur sailor was killed, and another one was hospitalized, broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing local authorities.

Over 65,000 houses were deprived of electricity, heavy rains flooded several towns across the country, and railway traffic was disrupted in five regions, local media outlets said.

A driver on the wheel drifted in the flood in the western town of Pornic, BFMTV said. Evacuated from the car by a firefighter, the driver remains in a critical condition.

Paris was also affected by the heavy rains, and the Seine River that crosses the French capital reached 2.72 meters high (8.9 feet) and is likely to keep increasing, according to the Paris municipality.