Turkish Armed Forces hit targets with precision in “Fire Free-2024”

During the "Fire Free-2024" exercise, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) showcased their firepower with various weapon systems, including the domestically produced Fırtına howitzer, F-16 fighter jets, ATAK helicopters, and multiple missile types such as Cirit, UMTAS, and OMTAS. The event featured Distinguished Observer Day, attended by key military officials, including Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff General Metin Gürak.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 10.10.2024 18:06





