Italy summons Israeli envoy for shelling of UN troops in southern Lebanon

Italy summoned the Israeli envoy to Rome on Thursday because of the shelling of UN troops in southern Lebanon, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

"The Italian Government has formally protested to the Israeli authorities and has firmly reiterated that what is happening near the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon) contingent base is unacceptable. In this regard, the government, through the Defense Minister (Guido Crosetto) has summoned the Ambassador of Israel to Italy," according to the statement.

It noted Italian contributions to efforts to stabilize the region, in line with the UN mandate and reiterated the fundamental role of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon.

The statement also said Italy continues to work to stop the hostilities and a de-escalation of the region.

Earlier Thursday, the UNIFIL said its headquarters in Naqoura and other sites were repeatedly shelled by Israeli forces, leaving two peacekeepers injured.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23 that have killed at least 1,323 victims, injured more than 3,700, and displaced over 1.2 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation in a year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 42,000 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









