Russia says 4 killed, 24 injured due to Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod region

Russia said on Thursday that at least four people were killed and 24 injured overnight due to a Ukrainian missile attack in the country's border region of Belgorod.

"Last night was a terrible day for the entire Belgorod region. Four people, civilians, died from aggression by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 24 civilians were injured," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video published on Telegram.

Earlier, Gladkov said that Russian air defenses were activated over the city of Stary Oskol, located over 110 kilometers (over 68 miles) northeast of Belgorod city.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses downed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, 73 of which were intercepted over the Belgorod region.

It further claimed that 25 drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, while 14 others were downed over the Kursk region, and another drone was intercepted over the Bryansk region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attack or the claims.