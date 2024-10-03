Planned pro-Palestine demonstration banned in Frankfurt

A pro-Palestine protest set to take place on Oct. 7 in the German city of Frankfurt has been banned by its mayor.

In a statement, Mike Josef said the protest, planned for the anniversary of the Hamas attack, could incite the public.

The mayor said there was a concern of anti-Semitism, asserting that holding the protest on the day was "extreme provocation."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on last Oct. 7.

The Israeli onslaught has killed more than 41,000 people and displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.