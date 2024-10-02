Germany accuses Iran of Middle East escalation over missile barrage

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Iran of escalating the situation in the Middle East after Tehran unleashed a barrage of missiles on Israel the previous night.

"The Iranian missile attacks on Israel are to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. This threatens a further escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East," Scholz said in a statement.

"Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire — this must be prevented at all costs. Hezbollah and Iran must stop their attacks on Israel immediately," he demanded.

According to Scholz, it was only "thanks to the Israeli air defense forces and its allies" that the attack was "largely repelled."

"Together with our partners, we will continue to work to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah," Scholz announced.

"Such a cease-fire must be the starting point for the full implementation of UN Security Resolution 1701, which clearly stipulates that Hezbollah must withdraw from the border area with Israel."

According to the German chancellor, this would "pave the way for people to return to northern Israel and at the same time open up the prospect of consolidating Lebanon's statehood."

He stressed that, nearly a year after Palestinian group Hamas' surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel, hostages remaining in Gaza must "be an incentive for all to reach an agreement," based on proposals announced by US President Biden in late May.

Iran had previously fired several missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening. It was Iran's second direct response following an attack with hundreds of drones in April.

Iran fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between the two regional arch-rivals in what Tehran has said was an "act of self-defense," while Tel Aviv has vowed vengeance over the salvo.