German police assault football fan carrying Palestinian flag

The German police assaulted Scotland's Celtic football club fan and pushed him to the ground for carrying a Palestinian flag.

The incident happened during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League game against Celtic at Borussia Dortmund's home ground Signal Iduna Park as three of five police officers at the site knelt on the football fan for several minutes.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel has also launched massive airstrikes since Sept. 23 against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon that have killed 1,928 people and injured nearly 9,300, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.