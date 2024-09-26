German chancellor says Israel-Hezbollah conflict 'must not escalate any further'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah "must not escalate" amid the risk of a regional conflagration.

"The situation between Israel and Hezbollah must not escalate any further. There is a threat of a regional conflagration," Scholz said on X. "Germany supports negotiations on a cease-fire."

"I have assured Lebanon's Prime Minister (Najib) Mikati of this," he said, stressing the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 610 people and injuring over 2,000 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.