UK sending 700 troops to Cyprus for possible evacuation of citizens from Lebanon

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday that 700 troops are being deployed to British bases in Cyprus to support a possible evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region.

Speaking to reporters aboard a flight to New York for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Starmer reiterated the government's call for British citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, expressing concern over the deteriorating situation.

Starmer highlighted that the government is expediting emergency plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon.

He emphasized the need for a cease-fire and called on Israel and Lebanon to step back from the brink of further escalation.

Two British warships are currently stationed off the coast of southern Cyprus and will be used if an evacuation operation is ordered. Aircraft and helicopters belonging to the Royal Air Force are also on standby.

The UK maintains two bases in Cyprus, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, which play a strategic role in British military operations in the region.

The Israeli army has launched waves of airstrikes in Lebanon since early Monday against what it called Hezbollah targets amid an escalation in warfare between the two sides.

The airstrikes have killed nearly 560 people, including 95 women and 50 children, and injured 1,835 others, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad.