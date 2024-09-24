ZELENSKY SEEKS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINES ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IN U.S.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has sought investments in his country's beleaguered energy sector during his ongoing visit to the United States, addressing business representatives.



"The primary focus was on preparing Ukraine's energy system for the winter," Zelensky posted on X on Tuesday morning.



As a result of the war damage caused by Russia, the country fears power outages again this winter.



Zelensky proposed special incentives. "This is a proposition from us. It is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video.



The meeting in New York was attended by representatives from energy, finance and insurance companies, as well as the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion with Western support since February 2022. Russia has damaged the Ukrainian energy system with massive airstrikes.

