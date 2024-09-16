Germany begins border controls to curb irregular migration

German police on Monday begun conducting checks on the country's borders with other EU member states to curb irregular migration.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said border checks, which have already been in place with Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland, are now expanded to all neighboring countries.

"Our goal is to further reduce irregular migration, stop smugglers and criminals," Faeser said, adding that the inspections at the border crossing points would also help disrupting travels of religious extremists.

Germany's checks at border crossing points with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark will continue for at least six months. Those who do not have the right to enter or stay in Germany will be turned away at the border.

The Interior Ministry asked travelers and commuters to carry their identity cards or passports with them while travelling from neighboring countries to Germany. Third-country nationals are required to present their visa or residence permit, together with their passport.

According to the ministry, there will be no comprehensive controls, but "targeted checks" at the border regions and border crossing points. The extent and duration of these checks will be arranged in a flexible manner depending on current security requirements.

The German government came under growing pressure to curb irregular migration after a stabbing attack in the western city of Solingen last month, in which three people were killed and eight others injured by a rejected Syrian asylum seeker. It was the second deadly knife attack by an extremist foreigner in less than three months.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, remains a top destination for irregular migrants and asylum seekers arriving in the EU. Last year, German authorities registered 266,224 cases of illegal entry and residence. Many of the irregular migrants were asylum seekers from Syria and Afghanistan.

While most refugees enter Europe via Italy, Greece or Bulgaria, many of them travel to Germany, where they have more opportunities.

According to EU regulations, asylum seekers should apply for refugee status in the first European country they enter. Those who are granted asylum are supposed to be distributed across EU member states, but the system has been dysfunctional for years due to the reluctance of several member states to take in refugees.