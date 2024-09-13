Receding waters reveal WWII German warship remains in Danube River

A drone image shows a sunken German warship from World War II, exposed due to low Danube river levels caused by drought and extreme heat, in Prahovo, Serbia, September 5, 2024. (REUTERS)

The remains of a German warship from World War II have emerged in the Danube River near Prahovo in eastern Serbia, following a significant drop in water levels caused by recent extreme temperatures.

Local media reported on Friday that the receding waters have revealed the ship's hull, which was previously submerged.

Despite significant rusting, the wreck remains largely intact. The vessel is believed to be part of Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet, abandoned during the retreat from Soviet forces in 1944.

The Danube River, which runs along the border between Serbia and Romania, is known to be the final resting place for more than 200 shipwrecks from the war.

These wrecks have been buried under sediment for approximately 80 years. As the river's water levels continue to fluctuate, the appearance of these sunken vessels has occasionally disrupted river traffic, according to local reports.























