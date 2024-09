Hundreds of dead fish surfaced on the banks of a water reservoir in northern Greece, media reports said Thursday.

Concern was raised among local fishermen in the Lake Perdikka area in the province of Ptolemaida after the fish was discovered, said public broadcaster ERT.

The head of the local community, Lazaros Emmanouilidis, told ERT that the drop in the water level likely suffocated the fish population in the lake.

Samples will be examined to determine the exact cause, he added.