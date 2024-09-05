 Contact Us
News Europe France's former EU Brexit negotiator named country's new premier

France's former EU Brexit negotiator named country's new premier

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that Michel Barnier has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of France. Barnier, a center-right politician with a background as a former European commissioner and French foreign minister, is best known for his role in leading the EU's Brexit negotiations.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published September 05,2024
Subscribe
FRANCES FORMER EU BREXIT NEGOTIATOR NAMED COUNTRYS NEW PREMIER

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named Michel Barnier, who handled the EU's long and difficult Brexit negotiations, as the country's new premier.

"The President of the Republic has appointed Mr. Michel BARNIER as Prime Minister. He has tasked him with forming a unifying government to serve the country and the French people," said a statement by Elysee Palace.

Center-right politician Barnier is a former European commissioner and French foreign minister.

He later served as the EU Commission's head of relations with the UK and was tasked with negotiating Britain's long and contentious process of divorce from the European Union.