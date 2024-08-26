Greece faces water scarcity

Water scarcity re-emerged as a major problem in Greece, local media reported on Monday.

The mild winter that brought little rain and even less snow is one of the major reasons leading to the scarcity, maintained the daily To Vima.

It added that the spike in the number of foreign tourists also contributed to the scarcity by increasing the water consumption.

This state of affairs will likely to be the new norm owing to the climate crisis which brings extreme hot weather waves and drought, according to the report.

Citing data from Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP), the daily revealed that water level is the lowest since 2008 in the reservoirs of Mornos, Yliki, Marathon and Evinos that supply water to Athens.

The situation is even worse for the islands where the rainfall fell by up to 50%.