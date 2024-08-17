Fire erupts at London’s famous Somerset House

Viewed from Waterloo Bridge, smoke is seen rising into the sky from a fire located in the roof of Somerset House beside the River Thames in London on August 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A fire broke out at Somerset House on Saturday, one of London's most iconic arts centers, prompting the London Fire Brigade to dispatch 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines to the scene.

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 30 calls reporting the fire with the first received at 1159," the London Fire Brigade said about the fire, which started on the roof of the historic building at 11:59 a.m. local time.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known," it added.

"Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building. All staff and public are safe and the site is closed," Somerset House said on X.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the building along the River Thames, visible from various parts of the city.

Somerset House, originally built in 1547 as a palace for the Royal family, gained its current appearance through reconstruction in 1776 and subsequent modifications between 1831 and 1856.

The building survived both the English Civil War (1642-1651) and the Great Fire of London in 1666.

It has also served as a filming location for scenes from popular series and films, including James Bond, Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and Last Chance Harvey.























