Aircraft crash kills 2 in UK

Two men in their 20s have been killed after a light plane crashed into a field in UK's North Yorkshire county, the North Yorkshire Police Department said on Sunday.

"We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby at around 9.50 a.m. (0850GMT) today," a statement by the department said.

Stating that they are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to initiate a full probe into the circumstances, the statement added that no further injuries were reported.