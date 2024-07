Ursula von der Leyen, a nominee for a second term as president of the European Commission arrives to deliver her candidacy statement at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 18, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday won support from lawmakers for a second term as the president of European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.

The 720-member European Parliament approved her candidacy in a 401-284 vote. There were 15 abstentions and seven void votes.

The 65-year-old conservative politician first took office as the president of the European Commission on Dec. 1, 2019.