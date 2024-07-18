Starmer stresses urgency of support for Ukraine as he opens European summit

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain, 18 July 2024. (EPA Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday emphasized the critical importance of European unity in supporting Ukraine as he hosted European leaders for a summit in Oxfordshire.

"Every day Ukraine fights affects not just the Ukrainian people, but the European people," he said in his opening remarks at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace.

He underscored the broader implications of the conflict that began in February 2022, highlighting the continent's hard-won values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

"A continent where our belief in freedom, democracy, and the rule of law was hard won and that wants to live in peace," he added.

"Will Europe be a continent that neither surrenders nor sells itself to tyrants? Will yours be a continent of nations and communities? We will see how much the bravery of previous generations has won for us and secured this Europe for us ... and our children," Starmer said.

He reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine, pledging support "for as long as it takes."

The UK premier emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that European security is at stake. "Every day Ukraine fights to protect not just the Ukrainian people, but the European people."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the forum, highlighting recent successes on the battlefield against Russia, including halting Russian advances on Kharkiv.

"The reality on the battlefield is more convincing than anything," he said. "Putin has sacrificed tens of thousands of his citizens but has achieved nothing significant."

Zelenskyy also condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent engagements with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, labeling them a betrayal of European unity.

He warned of Putin's strategy to sow division within Europe and cautioned against leaders who might be tempted to weaken their neighbors.

The EPC commenced its fourth summit in the UK on Thursday, bringing leaders from around 45 European countries to Blenheim Palace.

The summit agenda includes critical discussions about Ukraine, energy, democracy protection, and irregular migration.

Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, is approximately 100 km (62 miles) from London and serves as the historic venue for the gathering.

Starmer is hosting his first international meeting since taking office on July 6 and will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on the sidelines of the summit.

King Charles III will also participate by hosting a reception for the summit attendees.